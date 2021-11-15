As Borussia Dortmund openly slams Liverpool’s £26 million forward, the Reds avert a major blunder.

Donyell Malen has had a difficult start to life at Borussia Dortmund.

During the summer, the Dutch forward was linked with Liverpool, but he ended up signing a £26 million Bundesliga deal after Euro 2020.

Malen, a former Arsenal youth product, joined PSV in 2017 and has since created a name for himself in the Eredivisie thanks to his goal-scoring exploits.

Malen scored 55 goals for the club in 116 games, with 27 of those goals coming in his final season in the Netherlands.

His summer move to Germany hasn’t entirely gone as planned thus far, with only one goa