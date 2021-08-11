As Bootle Bucks Inclusion make “grand plans,” Jamie Carragher backs the Festival of Football.

The message from Bootle Bucks Inclusion FC is clear: “There are grand plans, and grand plans can be achieved if you have the right people involved.” They may have just hosted an event attended by hundreds of footballers from across the UK, but their message is clear: “There are grand plans, and grand plans can be achieved if you have the right people involved.”

Chairman John Rice said this just days after he and the rest of the club’s committee organized a Football Festival that drew over 250 players.

There were almost 250 players in attendance, as well as hundreds of spectators, including a former Liverpool player and a Sky Sports video team.

Bootle Bucks Inclusion was founded in April 2018 with the goal of providing instruction to local, challenged children who have little or no access to organized football sessions.

The Bootle-based organization has grown from 16 members to over 200 active members, ranging in age from 4 to 41.

After attending the George Best International Disability Tournament in Belfast in the summer of 2019, the club decided to create their own tournament.

However, due to the worldwide coronavirus outbreak, plans to conduct their own tournament last year had to be postponed.

Last year’s postponement only piqued the interest of the club’s army of volunteers, who were eager to ensure the event took place this year.

In addition to the club’s committee, the Bucks were able to obtain the aid of a number of volunteers and staff from Sefton’s Aiming High team to ensure that the event was a huge success.

When asked how the festival came about, club chairman Rice told The Washington Newsday, “This has very much been planned since we went to Belfast in June 2019.”

“In September 2019, we held a mini-tournament with just a few local teams, with just a few games and medals.

“However, when we were in Belfast, we looked around and realized that we could accomplish it. This is something we can do in Bootle to put ourselves on the map.

“A few ideas were put together, and then Covid hit and knocked,” says the narrator.

