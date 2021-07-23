As Ben Davies returns to the United Kingdom, Liverpool has picked a lineup for a friendly against Mainz.

Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott begins in midfield against Mainz in Austria as Jurgen Klopp’s team continues their pre-season schedule.

The teenage winger has spent the majority of his career on the right side of the attack, but against Klopp’s former club, he is named in a three-man engine room alongside James Milner and Naby Keita.

As a strong-looking team steps up their preparations for the next Premier League season, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is charged with leading the line in a front three alongside Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

At centre-back, Ibrahima Konate joins Joel Matip, while left and right backs Kostas Tsimikas and Trent Alexander-Arnold are picked.

As expected, neither Virgil van Dijk nor Joe Gomez are on the substitutes’ bench as they recuperate from long-term injuries, while Andy Robertson is not involved despite having only recently joined the camp.

Ben Davies isn’t involved since he’s back in the UK for a “personal situation,” according to reports. It is thought that his absence has nothing to do with a potential move away from Anfield.

Klopp is gradually increasing the intensity levels at the club’s pre-season training camp in Austria, thus Friday’s game will be only an hour long.

