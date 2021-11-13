As Barcelona’start talks’ to re-sign Thiago, Liverpool line up to play Arsenal.

Saturday, November 13th’s morning digest.

According to rumours, Thiago Alcantara’s Liverpool career may be coming to an end.

The Spanish midfielder joined the Reds from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2020, but his time at Anfield has been marred by injury.

Thiago is expected to be one of Xavi’s first acquisitions after taking over as manager of Barcelona.

Between 2009 and 2013, the two were teammates.

Liverpool welcomes Arsenal to Anfield after their international break.

Jurgen Klopp may be without Sadio Mane, who is out with a hamstring injury sustained while playing for Senegal, and Roberto Firmino, who is still out with a hamstring injury sustained during Liverpool’s Champions League victory against Atletico Madrid.

There’s also the question of who will join Virgil Van Dijk at center-back, since both Joel Matip and Ibrahim Konate have played alongside the Dutchman this season.