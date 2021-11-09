As Aston Villa make their move, everything Steven Gerrard has said about his future and Liverpool.

Steven Gerrard has long been predicted to become Liverpool’s manager in the future.

Despite the fact that Jurgen Klopp has a contract with the Reds until 2024, he has hinted that Rangers manager Steven Gerrard may be his successor at Anfield.

Last season, Gerrard led the Scottish giants to their first league title since 2010, going undefeated in the process.

Following his success at Ibrox, the Liverpool great has been linked with Premier League jobs, the most recent of which being at Aston Villa.

The 41-year-old is thought to be near the top of Villa’s shortlist to replace Dean Smith, who was fired.

“Do I look happy?” Gerrard responded when questioned about rumors linking him with the Newcastle United position last month. Do I appear to be at ease? Then don’t bother asking me foolish questions.” Newcastle’s new Saudi Arabian owners have since selected Eddie Howe as manager.

Many Klopp supporters, though, are hopeful Gerrard would return to his boyhood club, and this is what the former captain has said about succeeding Klopp.

After receiving Klopp’s appreciation, Gerrard said that he was grateful for the remarks but was realistic about his chances at the moment.

On Jamie Carragher’s Greatest Game podcast, Gerrard clarified, “I wouldn’t take the Liverpool job just because of what Jurgen said.”

“I’m old enough to realize that I need to be prepared for the Liverpool job.”

“Just by Jurgen stating it, it’s really gratifying because of who he is, and a lot of people out there naturally assume that if Jurgen leaves in a year or two years, I’ll be next.” I don’t [believe that], and there are several reasons for this.

“I’m fine if I stay at Rangers for another two, three, or four years; it indicates I’m doing something right and am content.”

"I'm not in any hurry to leap, and I'm not looking over the fence at anything." I am completely satisfied. It'll be fantastic if Jurgen stays at Liverpool for another four or five years."