As Anthony Taylor dismisses Liverpool’s accusations, Virgil van Dijk fumes.

With a hard-fought point against Chelsea on Saturday, Liverpool extended their unblemished start to the Premier League season.

As the Reds battled to a 1-1 draw against the 10-man European champions, Mohamed Salah’s penalty equalized Kai Havertz’s opening.

Jurgen Klopp’s side has now gone 13 games without losing in the Premier League, improving on their loss in the same encounter last season.

During the 90 minutes at Anfield, though, there was a lot that went unreported or beneath the radar.

On Saturday evening, it’s safe to say that referee Anthony Taylor was not the most popular person in the stadium, on either side.

Chelsea were incensed at Reece James’ red card for purposeful handball, despite the fact that Taylor had first failed to notice the offence before being prompted to do so by VAR Chris Kavanagh.

Following that incident, Taylor granted Liverpool exactly zero free kicks, a surprising statistic that even allowed for new directions to enable the game to flow – especially since Chelsea attempted 30 tackles during the game.

They were only penalized four times, one for an aerial challenge and the other for a James handball. Liverpool made 20 attempted tackles and committed 13 fouls. Hmm.

James was taken aback by the red card and took a long time before slumping down the tunnel despondently.

And Sadio Mane, whose shot he had handled, sent the Chelsea man on his way with a gesture.

Fourth official Craig Pawson was then confronted by visiting boss Thomas Tuchel, who held his fist to his mouth like a microphone.

On social media, one inventive soul paired the video to a clip from Eminem’s film 8 Mile, which is absolutely worth checking out. Of course, only adults are allowed to do so.

Taylor wasn’t the only official who was enraged with the Liverpool players.

Virgil van Dijk was furious during the first half after the assistant referee completely missed what appeared to be a clear offside.

Soon after, the Liverpool defender was remonstrating with the flagman after seeming to be shoved over by Romelu Lukaku with no free-kick awarded.

Lukaku was quiet for the majority of the game, though the tone was set when he. “The summary has come to an end.”