As Andy Robertson’s challenge unfolds, Liverpool delivered a message to Kostas Tsimikas: ‘He wasn’t ready.’

The emergence of Kostas Tsimikas, according to former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique, will motivate Jurgen Klopp’s side to keep pushing for high standards.

In the absence of Andy Robertson, the Greek left-back started the Reds’ first Premier League encounter against Norwich City and assisted the squad to a clean sheet.

Many fans were happy with the impact of the former Olympiacos player, who is expected to remain in the team until Robertson’s ankle injury has healed completely.

Enrique, who knows what it takes to play left-back for Liverpool, is glad that Tsimikas has been given this chance with the first squad and believes he has more to offer.

“He did a fantastic job against Norwich and had a great pre-season,” the Spaniard remarked.

“Everyone was blown away by how well he’s done since returning; you could see his energy when he first arrived, but he’s now behind one of the finest left backs in the world.

“I believe he needed time to adjust to what Klopp wanted, and it was tough for him to gain that game time.

“Even when Robertson arrived, he needed time because Alberto Moreno was ahead of him.

“Adapting to Klopp’s style of play is difficult, so it will take time, but Tsimikas appears to be a good backup to Robertson.

“It’s difficult to define what he needs to work on right now; perhaps defensively, because he’s really effective offensively.

“He’s a high-intensity player who can cross and is highly skilled for a full-back.

“He appeals to me. Robertson is a different level, but Tsimikas will continue to improve and will be a valuable player if called upon.”

Tsimikas made only seven appearances for Liverpool last season, all in all competitions, and did not start a single Premier League match.

Enrique, on the other hand, believes that after one season, the 25-year-old will have adjusted to Klopp’s standards and will be trusted to succeed.

He told The Washington Newsday via NetBet, “I think he didn’t employ Tsimikas last season because he wasn’t ready for it.”

“It was difficult to bring Robertson in because he was playing practically every game and doing so well.

“Klopp is a member of a.”

