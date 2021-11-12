As an eight-team’mini-league’ emerges, Liverpool is shown where they may improve.

Jurgen Klopp’s side has been shown a critical area where they can improve if they want to stay ahead of championship challengers Chelsea and Manchester City.

Prior to the international break, the Reds were defeated by West Ham at the London Stadium.

With more than a quarter of the season gone, Liverpool is fourth in the table after 11 games, and an early pattern has begun to form.

Despite the fact that the Reds’ loss to West Ham was their first in 26 games, they have dropped four points this season when facing the two other major title contenders.

Both Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola have followed Antonio Conte’s Chelsea pattern of needing to score 90 points on a regular basis to win the league.

The pursuit of a flawless season among the Premier League’s elite teams has placed a premium on getting positive victories against teams vying for a place in Europe.

However, the consistent performances of both West Ham and Leicester over the last two seasons have heightened those challenges, with the pair enlarging what was once known as the ‘Big Six.’

Within this eight-team mini-league, Liverpool has faced four opponents, with a 5-0 triumph against Manchester United at Old Trafford and home draws with City and Chelsea helping to offset the West Ham setback.

The Reds have a 1.25 point per game average versus their closest rivals, which is only the fifth highest total among the eight clubs.

West Ham had the best average in the mini-league, having won three of their four games and averaging 2.25 points per game under David Moyes.

Manchester City (2.17), Chelsea (1.75), and Arsenal (1.5) have all outscored Liverpool so far, with Pep Guardiola’s side having faced everyone except West Ham among the eight teams.

Another interesting element to ponder is that Liverpool’s four points against Chelsea and Manchester City were all earned at Anfield, with the away games set for January and April, respectively.

With a home match against Arsenal, Jurgen Klopp’s side has a chance to rectify the balance. “The summary has come to an end.”