As Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is present amid transfer rumours, four things have been seen in Liverpool training.

Liverpool’s pre-season preparations continued on Monday with another day of training in Austria.

On Friday, the Reds beat Jurgen Klopp’s previous club FSV Mainz 05 to earn their first pre-season victory.

Late in the game, Luca Kilian turned Owen Beck’s cross into his own net to give the Reds a 1-0 triumph in their third pre-season match of the summer.

Klopp’s team will play Hertha BSC on Thursday before returning to the UK to face Athletic Club and CA Osasuna in two home games.

Here are four takeaways from the Reds’ most recent practice session.

After just over two weeks in Salzburg, the Reds relocated to Innsbruck to complete their preseason practices.

Liverpool practiced at their new base in Tirol for the first time on Sunday before returning for two more sessions on Monday.

The Reds’ game against Hertha BSC on Thursday will also be played in Innsbruck, which is a two-and-a-half-hour journey from their first stop on the tour.

On Monday, Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was linked with a move to West Ham United, but the midfielder was all smiles during training here.

According to the report, Jurgen Klopp is willing to transfer Oxlade-Chamberlain this summer in order to restructure his squad for the upcoming season.

The article went on to say that Hammers manager David Moyes is reportedly mulling a loan bid for the former Arsenal midfielder.

Last season, the midfielder alternated between the center of the park and the center of the attack, playing in Roberto Firmino’s false nine role at times.

In a recent interview, the England international claimed that the job came naturally to him, which many interpreted as a dig at his employer.

After a series of injuries over the last several seasons, there’s no doubt that this is a significant season for the 27-year-old.

Before the camp began, Jurgen Klopp announced that his team would be doing daily double sessions as part of their summer training routine.

Despite the fact that the Reds have now played three preseason friendlies, the double sessions have continued, with Monday being the most recent. “The summary has come to an end.”