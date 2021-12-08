As Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain causes Liverpool panic, Gary Lineker makes a claim for Mohamed Salah.

On Wednesday, December 8, your morning Liverpool headlines.

Mohamed Salah can’t stay off the scoresheet, and his 20th goal of the season brought Liverpool level against AC Milan in the Champions League.

After his first-time shot was beautifully taken to fire Liverpool’s equaliser in, the Egyptian now has seven goals in the competition in just six games.

Salah, who is widely regarded as the finest player in the world on current form, had another memorable evening with the Reds.

The 29-year-old, who is in contention for the Fan’s Footballer of the Year award, might have been benched for last night’s match, but he was instead chosen to start.

Salah became became the second player in Champions League history to score in seven consecutive away matches, following Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid.

Salah has now scored more goals for Liverpool in a single Champions League group stage campaign than any other player in the club’s history, with a total of (7) goals.

It was the moment Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool had been waiting for.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain slowly fell to the San Siro ground in obvious pain midway through the second half.

The midfielder was covering the ball in the right-back position when he was caught by AC Milan captain Alessio Romagnoli’s clumsy challenge.

As Liverpool’s medical crew raced to Oxlade-aid, Chamberlain’s the thought that ran through all Reds fans’ heads was, “Not again.”

Not only because the England player’s injury in the Champions League brought back memories of the April 2018 match against Roma.

But, happily, he continued to play and helped the Reds set a new franchise record. Click here to read the entire story.