As Al threatens Paddy with Woolpack, Emmerdale viewers notice an issue.

Fans of Emmerdale noticed a flaw in Al’s threats towards Paddy in tonight’s episode.

Paddy was recently caught in one of Kim’s devious webs, forcing him to drug one of her racehorses.

But, when The Woolpack’s financial woes worsened, Chas inquired if Paddy had any more work lined up at the racetrack.

Emmerdale’s killer storyline gives viewers a sense of déjà vu.

Paddy felt trapped when Kim ordered him to drug her racehorse again after they were left alone.

When Al overheard the two of them having such a whispered chat, he became suspicious.

And it was today that he learned Paddy’s doping involvement.

He then threatened Paddy, claiming that if he could persuade Marlon to sell his half of the tavern to him, he would keep silent.

Fans, on the other hand, were perplexed as to why he would desire shares in a failing bar.

“Why would Al want a run-down County bar with no customers?” Karen wondered on Twitter.

“I don’t understand why Al is so desperate to invest into the bar; he must need it for something shady,” Jehan wrote.

“Who would be that desperate to own a share in a tiny village pub?” Tania added.