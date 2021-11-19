As Al flirts with Chas, Emmerdale viewers figure out what her genuine goals are.

Emmerdale viewers believe they have figured out Chas’ true motivations after Al tried to flirt with her.

The bar has been in serious financial trouble for the past year.

As a result, Al Chapman has taken over a portion of the bar and is going to turn it into modern flats.

Amanda Holden posts a “naughty” Instagram video.

Al has acknowledged that as part of his strategy, he will do whatever it takes to win Chas, Marlon, and Paddy over so that he can easily deceive them.

Al carried on with his plan tonight, flirting and seeking to seduce Chas.

And it appeared that Chas had succumbed to his attractions.

Fans, on the other hand, believe Chas has thwarted Al’s strategy and is actually playing him at his own game.

Ryan wrote on Twitter: “Chas, don’t fall for Al’s enticements again. You can beat Al at his own game if you’re clever.” “I’m hoping Chas is on to Al and playing him along,” Mike added, “but I really doubt it; I just think she likes blokes’ attention.” “This is very out of character for Chas,” Leah tweeted. “Chas has him figured out,” Polly replied. “Please tell me Chas and Paddy are setting Al up,” Pip wrote. “Chas has had to be playing him obviously,” Deluca tweeted.