As Abi returns to Coronation Street, a major production difference has been seen.

Fans of Coronation Street were overjoyed to see a huge development in tonight’s program.

The long-running soap began Monday’s episode with Abi Franklin’s dramatic return to the show.

a disheveled appearance Kevin Webster awoke to discover Abi standing in the living room after she had been away for several weeks as a result of Corrie and Kelly’s court case.

Kevin was worried about Abi’s safety after she stole £2,000 from him and then vanished.

The character played by Sally Carman passionately apologized for her conduct and stated that the money was for food and drink so she could subsist while she was away.

Kevin was in a forgiving mood because he was relieved to discover she had arrived safely and was even hoping that their marriage might be resurrected.

Michael Le Vell’s character hugged Abi, and keen-eyed Coronation Street viewers saw how the embrace signaled a shift in the show’s production.

The long-running show had been introducing social distance restrictions since the Coronavirus pandemic hit, and Coronation Street viewers on Twitter were overjoyed to see another step toward normalcy on tonight’s episode.

“Aww, it’s great to see Abi and Kevin cuddle, no more socially alienated scenes,” tweeted @Charlotte K13.

“Oh my god, an actual hug!” Ben said.

“Aw, Kevin and Abbie’s hug!” Simon exclaimed.

Mags wrote on Twitter: “Finally. In #corrie, a “true hug” Tyrone must be disappointed that his story with Alina has come to an end.” “Think it’s the first bit of tenderness I’ve ever seen Abby and Kevin exchange,” Helen added.