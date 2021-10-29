As a tornado hits town, roof tiles are blown off.

As a tornado passed over Skelmersdale, tiles were thrown off roofs and trees were uprooted.

Hundreds of homes in the vicinity were damaged by the storm, according to residents.

Eskbank, Tanhouse, and Grimshaw Road were among the places damaged by the severe weather, according to LancsLive.

While shooting it, the lads giggle as they reverse the car and repeatedly slam it into the home.

“West Lancashire isn’t known for its extreme weather, but just before lunchtime today, a tornado (verified by residents) swept across the area, causing significant damage to buildings in Skelmersdale,” a police spokeswoman said.

“Thankfully, no injuries have been reported at this time, although there has been considerable damage to the roof and the floor as a result of this.”

“The community has been wonderful in confirming the safety and well-being of their neighbors, and emergency services have been fast to respond.”

“A special thanks to the LFRS, who are now on-site guaranteeing building safety by removing loose tiles, as well as the WLBC, who have deployed the Clean and Green Teams and emergency housing officers to do property surveys and ensure any family displacement is handled.”

“Please call or make yourself known to cops on site if someone needs assistance or if you are concerned about someone.”

“A wonderful sense of community and excellent collaboration.” “Thank you to everyone who took part.” After a building of 26 flats on Esbank was damaged, Lancashire Fire and Rescue was dispatched to a ‘hazardous structure.’

Three fire engines were dispatched to the scene.

“Three fire engines from Skelmersdale and Ormskirk attended a dangerous structure incident on Eskbank, Skelmersdale, at 12:09 on the 29th October,” a spokeswoman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said.

“A Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service support pump was also present.” Several residential properties were damaged as a result of the adverse weather.

“Firefighters fought tirelessly to ensure that the area was safe. They are still in attendance at the moment.”