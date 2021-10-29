As a ‘tornado’ hits Liverpool, a wheelie bin is blown into the roof.

As severe winds pummeled Merseyside today, wheelie bins were pushed onto roofs and buildings were damaged.

As torrential rain and winds strike the region, several residents have compared the weather to a ‘tornado.’

When James Mangan was at home on Fullwood Drive, he stated the weather had wreaked havoc on the region.

“I was in the kitchen and heard plenty of noise outside above my music so muted it and opened the window,” the 23-year-old from Aigburth told The Washington Newsday.

“I just saw some real craziness outdoors in the garden, with things flying around and such.”

“After it was gone, there were bins on roofs and trampolines in other gardens,” he continued.

“My roof has a few missing tiles.”

Trees and branches were blown down into the road on Aigburth Drive, near Sefton Park, and elsewhere in the vicinity.

Rail service was disrupted due to a fallen tree at St Michaels train station.

“Services on the Hunts Cross Line will commence and conclude at Liverpool central due to a fallen tree at St Michaels,” a Merseyrail representative stated.

Today, Aigburth wasn’t the only place where ‘tornado-like’ weather was observed.

Merseyside was hammered by wind and rain, with one Walton Vale resident reporting that their street’s roof had been blown off.

“Little tornado in Walton Vale there…roof in our road gone,” they stated.

“I was on the vale at the time, and it was only a couple of minutes of crazy weather.” There are a couple roofs that have been damaged on Bull Lane.” “Daughter just called to tell she and her pals had just survived a tornado on West Kirby beach,” another person posted. “Deffo drove through a tornado in Kirkby then mayhem,” a Kirkby resident stated. In addition to the expected severe gusts, the Met Office has issued a flood warning for sections of the region.

“Heavy rain, strong winds, and more floods probable in parts,” according to the Met Office’s outlook for today.

“Rain will continue to fall in sporadic bursts throughout the morning, locally persistent and heavy.” “It’s getting drier in the afternoon.” “The summary comes to an end.”