As a team-mate of Luis Suarez stuns Barcelona in the Champions League, Liverpool sends scouts to the match.

Liverpool scouts were in Portugal on Wednesday night to see the Champions League match between Benfica and Barcelona.

Darwin Nunez, who scored two goals as the hosts defeated the Spanish giants 3-0 at the Estadio da Luz, will have caught the attention.

After barely two minutes, the towering Uruguay striker, a compatriot of Liverpool star Luis Suarez, surged at the Barcelona backline to put Benfica ahead, pulling off an impressive step over before rifling the ball low into the net.

Nunez, who stands at 6ft 2in, held his cool from the penalty spot to superbly side-foot his spot-kick past Marc-Andre ter Stegen in the 69th minute, doubling the home side’s advantage.

Nunez was in fine form, despite the fact that Liverpool were not the only team there at Benfica’s great victory.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Leicester, Tottenham, Crystal Palace, and even Championship Blackburn Rovers were all present, according to a scout list published by Melissa Reddy of The Independent.

Bayern Munich, Milan, Juventus, and Atletico Madrid were among the European heavyweights present to attend the game.

Other players on display included Benfica goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos and former Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Weigl, in addition to goal scorers Nunez and Rafa Silva.

Philippe Coutinho, who the Reds are well aware of, started on the bench for Ronald Koeman’s vanquished Barcelona.

Pedri, who was linked with Liverpool in the summer, and 18-year-old Ansu Fati, who currently wears the number 10 shirt left vacant by Lionel Messi, both started the game.