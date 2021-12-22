As a surprise win creates a new priority, Liverpool silences Leicester fans’ inane shouts.

This was intended to be the competition that Liverpool was uninterested in.

The Carabao Cup, in all its understated splendor, is supposed to mean the least to Jurgen Klopp, his players, and a fanbase devoted to the European Cup and Premier League.

Try saying that to anyone who was at Anfield on Wednesday night to see one of the most spirited, heartfelt comebacks seen here in a long time.

Under Klopp, will there be another epic cup comeback? Those who were present will undoubtedly attest to it, and they will not exaggerate.

After a couple of COVID-related postponements this month, it appeared like a much-changed, youthful, and inexperienced Liverpool would be dispatched by a wily Leicester, who were back to full strength.

However, as you are now fully aware, there is a unique character among this group.

Liverpool’s teak-tough mindset is always present, holding them steadfast when they hit bumpy roads, regardless of the players on the pitch.

They were two goals down twice against Premier League opponents who were smelling blood and eyeing a place in the last four.

But, for 96 engrossing, chaotic minutes, Jamie Vardy, Youri Tielemans, and James Maddison were sent packing on penalties, as a season that is so frequently plagued with nerves when contending for the game’s major rewards became unapologetically enjoyable.

Klopp, as expected, made a lot of changes for this game, making a total of ten changes, with only Tyler Morton preserving his spot from Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham.

Jordan Henderson was re-instated as captain, while Joe Gomez and Roberto Firmino, as well as Billy Koumetio and Conor Bradley, were given significant game time.

Vardy broke away from Koumetio before blasting past Caoimhin Kelleher inside the first ten minutes, and the veteran added his second just a few minutes later.

It was beginning to feel like the start of a long, long night for those of a Liverpool religion as the witless visiting support bleated moronically about feeding the Scousers at 2-0 up.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, whose quietly remarkable season continues, led the Reds to victory, and the all-action midfielder was arguably the best.