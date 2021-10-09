As a spectacular new mural is unveiled at Anfield, a Liverpool icon returns.

In Anfield, a magnificent new painting honoring Liverpool icon Alan Kennedy has been unveiled.

The homage, which was put together by MurWalls, comes only days after Steven Gerrard was also honored on Dinorwic Road.

The iconic image of the ex-Red carrying the 1981 European Cup is emblazoned on the exterior of the Dinorwic Lodge, a local bed and breakfast facility, on the same street as Kennedy’s artwork.

MurWalls was responsible for other Liverpool heroes around the city, like Jamie Carragher, Jordan Henderson, and Ray Clemence, and this was their most recent project.

Kennedy’s sprinting run into the penalty area in the 1981 European Cup final versus Real Madrid, which helped the team win the cup for the third time, was the game’s sole goal.

The 67-year-old has already been photographed in front of the painting, taking selfies and signing autographs with fans. He also scored the game-winning penalty in the shootout when the Reds recovered the trophy in 1984.

As tributes to the club’s greatest-ever players continue to sprout throughout the local neighborhood, Mark Meana, Snotone, and Liam Bononi were the artists responsible for creating the Gerrard and Kennedy pieces for MurWalls.

MurWalls has also created murals commemorating the city’s other half, including one in the Baltic Triangle honoring five former Blues, as well as another at Goodison Park honoring Duncan Ferguson.

Kennedy was always a man for the big event, having been a key part of Liverpool’s success in the 1980s.

During his eight years at Anfield, the former left-back scored in two League Cup finals and won five league titles, in addition to playing a key role in two European Cup victories.