As a shocking Liverpool transfer speculation develops, Virgil van Dijk has already issued a warning to Real Madrid.

Joe Gomez and his Liverpool career are at a crossroads.

This season, the 24-year-old has only played 12 minutes in the Premier League and has only made nine appearances in total.

Injury issues have played a factor, but Ibrahima Konate’s arrival in the summer and Joel Matip’s consistency have only pushed him further down the pecking order at Anfield.

The defender’s future at Liverpool has been called into question in recent weeks, with reports linking him with a move to Aston Villa.

Real Madrid are apparently interested in signing him.

Carlo Ancelotti, according to the Daily Mail, is looking for defensive reinforcements this summer, and the 24-year-old might be a good fit for the Spanish club.

With a World Cup on the horizon, Gomez may be forgiven for evaluating his alternatives; he needs to be playing regularly to force his way into Gareth Southgate’s plans.

The England international’s game time will certainly increase over the next winter months, with matches taking place every few of days.

Virgil van Dijk has been out with Covid and has missed the last two games against Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Jurgen Klopp, on the other hand, has turned to new signing Konate to fill in for the Dutchman, and the young defender is already demonstrating why Liverpool paid £36 million to sign him from RB Leipzig.

Last season, Liverpool struggled to field a steady pairing and frequently had to push midfielders farther back. This season, though, Klopp is spoilt for choice, with Nat Phillips also vying for minutes.

Phillips is set to leave Liverpool in the summer, if not sooner, emphasizing Gomez’ importance at the club.

While his minutes aren’t assured right now, Gomez will play a significant role at Anfield in the coming years.

“Obviously it hasn’t been his best year, but that’s football,” Klopp told the media ahead of the Newcastle match.

“We’re both patient, and Joe is as well. In the winter, I have no plans to lend anyone anything.” Both Konate and Gomez have already been identified as Van Dijk’s long-term successors.

