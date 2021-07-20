As a result of Thiago Alcantara’s question, Liverpool has issued a warning to Gini Wijnaldum.

The focus of Liverpool’s summer so far has been on finding a successor for Gini Wijnaldum, who left for Paris Saint-Germain, but Luis Garcia has warned against making a hasty decision.

Wijnaldum participated in all 38 league games during a season marred by injuries, and he was a crucial player for Jurgen Klopp’s team throughout his tenure at Anfield.

In the club’s attempts to fill the vacuum left by the Dutchman, several big-money deals have been suggested, including Youri Tielemans.

Garcia, though, stated on the ESPN FC podcast that the team does not need to spend a lot of money in this transfer window and should instead wait for the ideal player to become available.

“To be honest, I’m pleased with the way the team is looking right now.

“It’s true that Wijnaldum was a huge part of the team. We’ve seen changes throughout the season with players like Curtis Jones, who had a fantastic season, [Takumi] Minamino, who has been enjoying his time at the club following his loan, as well as [Jordan] Henderson and Fabinho, who couldn’t play [in midfield]as much because we had to switch their roles to play at centre-back.

“Finding the right player at the right spot is challenging. Liverpool has done a fantastic job in recent years of not buying for the sake of buying.

“Jurgen Klopp has done a fantastic job with that because he has a really unique way of playing with that rhythm and aggression up front, and it’s not simple to find a player who can stay in that position.”

Steve Nicol, a club legend, disagreed with Garcia. The former Liverpool defender, who won four league titles with the club, believes that replacing Wijnaldum is vital in terms of competing with Manchester City, and questioned Thiago’s role in the team.

“It’s impossible to go right now and get a player,” Garcia said alongside Garcia, “but I still think they need to go and get somebody who can play the way Klopp played before [Thiago] Alcantara came.”

“We all assumed Alcantara was going to give us that little edge with a pass forwards, to be a little more adorable, and whatever else.”

