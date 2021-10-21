As a result of the tunnel accident, the couple is now ‘united in heaven.’

A couple who died in a collision in the Queensway tunnel has received tributes.

In the early hours of Sunday, October 17, a man and a woman were killed when their Audi S3 collided with a cab.

Paige Rice, from Birmingham, was identified as the 22-year-old lady who died in hospital shortly after the collision.

Paige is thought to have died while visiting her lover, the Audi driver, in Liverpool.

The driver, who has yet to be identified, died in hospital today as a result of his injuries.

The cab driver, a 40-year-old guy, was also seriously injured, but his condition is not thought to be life-threatening.

Hundreds of people have raced to offer their condolences to the crash victims’ families after Merseyside police confirmed the driver’s death.

“RIP to both of you and my prayers are with both families at this awful time,” Julie Neels wrote on Facebook. “Now you both flying high together.”

Bob Sands continued, ” “This is incredible. Tragic to say the least.” Awww this is really terrible, two young lives gone, wrote Joanne Healy. I hope they are in heaven together.” Rob Mcewen, a Facebook user, said the following: “It’s tragic. May they rest in peace with each other.” As Joseph Wright put it: “Very sad; I pray they are reunited in paradise. God bless you, young couple. Rest in peace.” “This is very tragic… thoughts are with the families and friends of the young couple,” Sarah Williams commented, while Elaine Auriel added, “This is so terrible… thoughts are with the families and friends of the young couple.” “It’s a tremendous sorrow that both the young couple have lost their life at such a young age,” Dennis Ozman said. “R.I.P. and my heartfelt sympathies to their friends and family.” “So very sad, sincere sympathy to both families,” Irene Terry remarked. Paige’s mother, Clare Rice, hailed her daughter as “a beautiful woman inside and out” in a previous tribute. She stated, ” “Paige was bursting at the seams with energy. She savored every moment of her life. She was a stunning woman on the inside and out. Her smile would brighten the room.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”