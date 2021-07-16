As a result of the lorry and automobile collision, the driver was sent to the hospital.

After a collision involving a lorry and a car this morning, a driver was brought to the hospital.

The accident occurred in Bromborough at 7.30 a.m. today.

Police were dispatched to Old Court House Route after receiving reports that a car had collided with a lorry, blocking the road.

The car’s driver was transported to hospital, according to Merseyside Police.

The man’s injuries are not regarded to be significant at this time, according to police, who say he was “brought to hospital as a precaution.”

The incident has caused delays, according to INRIX, a travel monitoring company.

According to the company’s website, “Old Court House Road is stopped, with considerable traffic due to an accident at Pool Lane.”