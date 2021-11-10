As a result of the Liverpool double deal, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane have been ‘offered’ to Bayern Munich.

Prior to establishing themselves as two of Europe’s deadliest attackers at Anfield, Bayern Munich reportedly turned down the chance to recruit Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Jurgen Klopp was able to secure the services of both players in what can only be described as two spectacular transfers.

Mane was the first player to enter the club, arriving in the summer of 2016 for a cost of £34 million from Southampton. Salah arrived the next summer in a £36.9 million transfer.

Due to their goalscoring exploits, the pair have been pivotal to Liverpool’s recent success as a team, but it has now been revealed that things could have turned out quite differently for the Reds.

Salah was offered to Bayern between 2015 and 2017 while still playing for AS Roma, according to German tabloid Bild, but the Bundesliga club declined at the time.

Meanwhile, while playing for Red Bull Salzburg in 2014, Mane may have been purchased by Bayern. In the end, Southampton emerged victorious in the hunt to sign the Senegalese international.

Both players were far from finished products before joining Liverpool, but the club’s choice to put faith in their ability has proven to be a wise one.

Salah entered Liverpool’s top 10 all-time scorers list in September after scoring his 131st goal for the club against Brentford, while Mane is presently placed 17th.

Bayern Munich may have already missed out on Salah on one occasion, but former CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge remains optimistic about a potential move for the Egyptian.

“In my opinion, Salah is the [Lionel] Messi of Africa,” Rummenigge told ON Time Sports earlier this year. “Of sure, he has the abilities to play for the best teams in the world.”

“What he [Salah] has accomplished may be likened to what Messi and [Cristiano] Ronaldo have accomplished with Barcelona and Real Madrid, respectively.”

“At the time, we have no plans to sign Salah, but it would undoubtedly be an honor to have him.”