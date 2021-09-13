As a result of the Liverpool contract claim, Jurgen Klopp and Gary Neville have reached an agreement on Mohamed Salah.

During Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Leeds on Sunday, Mohamed Salah scored his 100th Premier League goal.

When he opened the scoring at Elland Road, the Egyptian became the 30th centurion in Premier League history, having reached the milestone in 162 games.

In the second half, Fabinho extended Liverpool’s lead, but the game was overshadowed by the awful injury suffered by Reds player Harvey Elliot.

After a strong challenge from Pascal Struijk, the 18-year-old was stretchered from the pitch with a significant ankle injury.

Sadio Mane scored a third goal in stoppage time to seal the victory.

Salah is one of only four players in Premier League history to score 100 goals in fewer appearances than him (Alan Shearer, Harry Kane, Sergio Aguero and Thierry Henry).

Here’s your Monday round-up of what’s being said about the Liverpool striker following his historic performance.

“With Mo’s record, it’s crazy, I don’t know how many he can break and he’s definitely desperate to do so,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told Sky Sports. What a player he’s become since joining us! He’s still hungry, too.

“He was still irritated that he hadn’t scored one or two more goals; that’s how top players are.”

“Now you recognize him as one of the truly great Premier League forwards,” former Manchester United defender Neville told Sky Sports.

“Sometimes he gets chastised for being overly self-centered, but he isn’t; he’s exceptional.”

Salah’s contract at Liverpool should be extended, according to Rush.

Salah’s current contract expires in the summer of 2023, and Liverpool veteran Ian Rush has pushed the 29-year-old to stay at Anfield for another season.

“Everyone wants Salah to stay, and I think there is a high possibility he will because if he goes anywhere else, he won’t get the backing he gets now,” Rush told the Mail on Sunday.

“Other supporters may enjoy him, but Liverpool fans adore him, and it may be the difference between winning and losing.”