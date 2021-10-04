As a result of the fire at Smokie Mo’s, there has been increased concern for a missing woman and home searches in the vicinity.

A guy has been arrested after a fire broke out this morning in Liverpool city centre.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson, according to police.

In September, 87 persons were sentenced to prison for offences committed in Merseyside.

At around 1.40 a.m., emergency personnel were dispatched to the former Smokie Mo’s bar, located in the Ofiveone building on Brownlow Hill, due to reports of a fire.

Police are becoming increasingly anxious about the whereabouts of a lady who was last seen six days ago in a hospital.

Sarah Rugen, 37, was last seen on September 29 at Arrowe Park Hospital in Wirral.

She is characterized as white, with long shoulder-length blonde hair, a thin body, and a height of 5ft 3 inches.

Sarah was last spotted wearing a fuzzy black sliders, burgundy leggings, and a black, red, and white jumper.

As workers return to their offices following the relaxation of coronavirus restrictions, house searches have increased in one part of Liverpool.

To safeguard the NHS during the pandemic, everyone in the UK was told to stay at home in March 2020.

People could only leave their homes once a day for grocery or basic shopping, medical needs, and one kind of exercise.

