As a result of the £152 million international boost, Liverpool is now second only to Manchester United.

While the football calendar has been stalled for the past 20 months or more, games have been played in empty stadiums, and foreign travel has nearly come to a halt, when the wheels are fully in action again, Liverpool and the city should benefit.

Premier League football is a worldwide phenomenon, with games broadcast in every country. Because of its growing popularity in both developed and developing countries, the sport and its teams are attracting an increasing number of spectators, many of whom want to be as close to the action as possible.

According to the Football Tourism in the UK study by national tourism agency VisitBritain, 1.5 million people visited the UK in 2019 to witness a live football match. This was up 66% from the last time the study was done in 2011, when there were 909,000 visitors.

With 213,000 tourist visits to Anfield in 2019, Liverpool came in second in the survey, bringing in £152 million in visitor spending to the local economy.

Manchester United took first place with 226,000 visits and a £225 million visitor spend at Old Trafford, followed by Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium in third place with 189,000 visits and Wembley Stadium in fourth place with 122,000. With 114,000 visitors, Tottenham Hotspur’s new state-of-the-art home stadium rounded out the top five.

In 2019, the top three markets for football-watching visitors were Ireland (175,000), Germany (126,000), and the United States (126,000). (113,000).

With 18% of total visits, the North West was the most frequented region for football.

Richard Masters, the Premier League’s Chief Executive, said: “The Premier League and its clubs offer competitive football with the top players and managers in the world in front of adoring fans.

“We are quite pleased of the League’s good impact on the national and local economies.

“It’s amazing to see the tournament in action, and we want to welcome more international visitors to our stadiums in the future.”

More over half of those who watched a match during their stay also took time to tour the UK's monuments and structures, demonstrating the economic benefit.