As a result of Brazil’s decision to lift their sanctions, Liverpool players will be available for the Leeds match.

Both Alisson and Fabinho were set to miss the Premier League match at Elland Road after the Brazilian Football Association sought FIFA to impose a five-day suspension on the players after Liverpool declined to release them for international duty earlier this month.

It happened after Premier League teams unanimously agreed not to release players for the upcoming round of international fixtures if the matches were held in nations on the UK Government’s red list.

The players would have had to go through quarantine upon their return to the UK and would have been unable to play for their clubs.

The associations of Brazil, Chile, Mexico, and Paraguay have now decided to lift the compulsory five-day restriction after long discussions with FIFA, the FA, and the Premier League.

Roberto Firmino was also set to be suspended, but he has already been ruled out due to a hamstring injury.

During his Friday press conference, manager Jurgen Klopp expressed his frustration and dissatisfaction with the situation.

“I can say what I know: I don’t know right now,” the Reds manager remarked. “We’ll see what happens; there are meetings going on.”

“We are all aware that we are in the midst of a pandemic, which is terrible in many aspects of life, including football.

“We have a few more games to play than we normally do on the international stage. We had a summer break during which someone unexpectedly organized a Copa America, where they might have played the games, for example, without having to play a Copa America the previous year.

“However, people make these kinds of decisions without consulting us. Okay, no one cares, that’s the way things are.

“Then, a week or ten days before the international break, we get told, ‘Okay, we’ll play three games now, with the final game on Thursday night.’ Friday morning, to be exact.

“As a result, we have nothing to do with it. By the way, it’s Friday morning. We have nothing to do with it, we can’t make any decisions about it; all we can do is read about it.”

