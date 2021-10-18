As a result of being ejected from a Liverpool match, Mohamed Salah has been invited to the London awards.

On Sunday night, at London’s famed Alexandra Palace, Mohamed Salah presented an award at the inaugural Earthshot prize presentation.

The Egyptian was invited by Prince William, who, along with Sir David Attenborough, founded the coveted global environment prize last year.

Protect and Restore Nature, Revive Our Oceans, Clean Our Air, Build a Waste-Free World, and Fix Our Climate were among the categories.

Salah presented the medal for ‘Revive our Oceans,’ which was given to Coral Vita, a Bahamas-based company, and the 29-year-old delivered a powerful statement about why the subject is so important to him.

Liverpool cruised to a 5-0 win over Watford at Vicarage Road this weekend, but UFC star Paddy Pimblett had an afternoon to forget in the terraces.

Stewards questioned ‘The Baddy,’ and he recorded himself and pals being interrogated by matchday staff before being escorted from the stadium for celebrating a Liverpool goal with home fans.

During the conversation, Pimblett mentioned that he had been invited by Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster, but this did little to calm the atmosphere.

“Vicarage Road stewards on a power trip sending us out for celebrating WOW!” the UFC fighter captioned the video on Instagram.

I can’t believe these stewards singled us out while so many others were celebrating and escorted us out of the stadium @watfordfcofficial do something about your stewards.”

