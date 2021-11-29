As a rare Tyler Morton change was noticed, Liverpool were informed about Mohamed Salah’s replacement.

Tyler Morton has had a week to remember.

After making his Premier League debut as a substitute against Arsenal last weekend, he was given his first start in the Champions League against Porto in midweek.

But, after being an unused substitute in the Reds’ 4-0 success against Southampton on Saturday, he was back with the Under-23s, who also won convincingly against Leicester City.

Due to the logistics of both sides’ different fixture lists, the 19-year-old has been missing for the u-23s in recent weeks, despite his recent inclusion in the first team matchday squad.

However, with Barry Lewtas’ side entering the field 23 hours after Jurgen Klopp’s side, the midfielder was free to play his second complete 90-minute game of the week after his contribution against Porto.

This was not a European night under the lights at Anfield on a heavily snow-covered ground at the Academy in Kirkby.

For a brief time before kick-off, it appeared that the weather would prohibit the game from taking place. Despite this, Liverpool practically played as if there was no handicap at all in the first half.

Morton was crucial as he demonstrated the qualities that made him stand out in academy football and capture Klopp’s notice in the first place, despite having to work a little bit more to hold possession and move the ball around.

However, having played in a deeper role with the first team, his defensive abilities were on display as he put in a mature performance, pressing Leicester defenders hard to win the ball back and grab the second ball, and stood up to the physical test the Foxes posed.

He was able to get forward and complement Kaide Gordon and Conor Bradley in attack well as a number eight to the right of midfield, with such combinations dominant in the first team with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Jordan Henderson.

And one specific high press saw him reclaim control in the closing third before passing it back to Gordon, who was denied a potential goal only by a deflection on his strike.

In the second half, Leicester fought back. “The summary has come to an end.”