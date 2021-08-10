As a passenger flees, a man is struck off his scooter on a busy road.

After a crash in the Baltic Triangle, an e-scooter rider was brought to the hospital with critical injuries.

The man, in his 30s, was riding the scooter when it collided with a Ford Fiesta at the intersection of Bridgewater Street and St James Street about 11.20 p.m. last night.

According to Merseyside Police, he was brought to hospital with significant but non-life threatening injuries.

A woman alleged to have been a passenger on the e-scooter at the time of the accident fled the site with the scooter before police arrived.

Several roads in the vicinity were closed, witnesses told The Washington Newsday, as police stood outside the Chung Wah Supermarket on Hardy Street.

Later, a 22-year-old woman was detained for helping an offender and perverting the course of justice.

Following a check of a nearby house, police seized two e-scooters for forensic analysis.

Officers investigating the incident are asking for any pedestrians who saw what happened or what transpired thereafter, as well as any motorists who have dashcam evidence, to contact them.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any CCTV or dashcam footage should contact @MerPolCC, the Roads Policing Unit, on 0151 777 5747, 101, or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting 21000553311.