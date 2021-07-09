As a party refuses to leave, glasses are destroyed and ‘pubs close on the street.’

After a big gathering of people refused to leave a pub, police were called to a popular main street.

The incident occurred on Wavertree High Street and Picton Road at 9 p.m. yesterday.

After being requested by management, a group of roughly 40 people are said to have refused to leave the Cock and Bottle tavern.

After a 999 call, 17 police cars rush to the scene of a “rowdy” pub crawl.

Some members of the party, which comprised adults and children, began breaking glasses, according to Merseyside Police.

People on Facebook said that Wavertree High Street was flooded with “blue lights,” and that their Thursday night quiz had been canceled because “pubs had to close.”

A huge number of officers were seen in photos posted on Facebook dealing with the mob, which police stated they were able to disperse.

Last night’s scuffle followed a similar occurrence in Anfield that was covered by the ECHO earlier in the day.

17 police cars and Matrix vans were dispatched to The Cabbage Hall Bar & Grill on Breck Road in response to the incident.

There was a massive ‘pub crawl’ of around 20 drinkers who refused to leave the establishment after “rowdy behavior” was reported, triggering an emergency contact to the police.

It’s unclear whether the two instances are connected at this time.

Merseyside Police said in a statement about the incident on Wavertree High Street, “We can confirm officers attended the Cock & Bottle pub on Wavertree High Street last night, Thursday July 8.”

“Around 9 p.m., police were dispatched to a complaint that approximately 40 people had collected inside and outside the pub and refused to leave.”

“It’s been reported that some of the group’s members, including adults and youngsters, were smashing glasses.

“Officers were present, and the group was dispersed from the location.”

