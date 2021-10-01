As a paedophile is imprisoned, he rants and swears in court.

A judge told a paedophile today that he had no doubt that a jury had made the right decision in convicting him of sexually abusing a young boy.

Ryan Kitchen, 26, sexually assaulted his defenseless victim on 20 separate occasions and repeatedly raped him.

Kitchen, of Strafford Drive, Bootle, disputed any misconduct and said the kid lied at a recent trial.

However, after hearing testimony from both Kitchen and the kid, jurors unanimously found him guilty of six counts of sexual assault and two charges of sexual behavior in the presence of a child, while acquitting him of one more count of sexual assault.

“You continue to dispute the offenses and seek to blame others for the circumstance you find yourself in,” Judge Garrett Byrne told Kitchen today.

“I have no doubt the jury’s verdicts were correct after seeing the boy’s evidence throughout the trial.”

He sentenced Kitchen to eight years in prison, causing one of Kitchen’s fans in the public gallery to ask, “Seriously?”

“F***ing lies,” the woman grumbled. Send an innocent guy to prison on the basis of lies.”

Kitchen was accused of frequently performing sex activities on the youngster, both over and under his clothing, attempting to persuade the boy to touch his penis, and doing sex acts in front of the child, according to the court.

Seven victims’ supporters, including his mother, sat in one public gallery, while ten defendants’ supporters sat in the other.

When the boy’s mother told the court about Kitchen’s sexual abuse, she said, “my whole body turned cold with horror.”

Prosecutor David Polglase gave her statement, in which she described her feelings toward Kitchen as “a lot of hate and contempt.”

She said: “I hope in the future I will be able to channel this more productively, but at the moment it cripples me.”

The hardship of providing testimony had tremendous impact on her son, according to his mother, and before the convictions were announced, he kept repeating that if they were not found guilty, “it meant everyone thought he was lying.”

She said that her kid had spent days crying in his room, and that his mental health had suffered as a result. “The summary has come to an end.”