As a new midfield revamp is proposed, Jurgen Klopp mulls over Divock Origi’s decision.

With a dismal setback at West Ham United on Sunday, Liverpool suffered their first defeat of the season.

The Reds were beaten 3-2 at the Londoners, ending their 25-game unbeaten run. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Divock Origi both scored.

Liverpool now has a long wait until they return from the international break, when they host Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday week.

And now we take a look ahead to see what Jurgen Klopp might do when his squad returns to action.

As is customary, Klopp will keep his fingers crossed for the next fortnight in the hopes that those Liverpool players on international duty return safely.

At the very least, there won’t be any quarantine issues or concerns about squad players arriving late due to the fixture schedule.

Alisson Becker had a horrible game in goal against West Ham, but dropping him in favor of Caoimhin Kelleher or Adrian against Arsenal would be a huge decision.

At the London Stadium, Virgil van Dijk was one of the few Liverpool players to reach his level, while Joel Matip made no major errors.

Ibrahima Konate is vying for a starting spot at centre-back once more, though Joe Gomez’s current calf ailment may put him in a race to get healthy. Another alternative is Nat Phillips.

Andy Robertson is under increasing pressure from Kostas Tsimikas for the left-back position, while Trent Alexander-Arnold is still the first choice right-back ahead of Neco Williams.

After the international break, Klopp will expect to welcome back James Milner and Curtis Jones, however Naby Keita will be sidelined for the time being.

The Reds will have choices with the duo’s expected comeback, as well as Thiago Alcantara’s additional two weeks of training under his belt.

With varied degrees of success, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have started the last two games in the engine room.

Harvey Elliott’s rehabilitation is progressing, yet he is still on the street.

With Roberto Firmino out for at least a month, there has been a lot of competition to take his place as the center striker.

The obvious choice is Diogo Jota, who scored against Atletico Madrid last week.

However, a poor performance against West Ham – and. “The summary has come to an end.”