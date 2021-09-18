As a new Liverpool opportunity arrives, Curtis Jones can match Jurgen Klopp’s tag.

The significant ankle injury suffered by Harvey Elliot last weekend overshadowed a great 3-0 away success against Leeds United.

The teenager, who was expectedly crushed by the failure, received first and foremost our thoughts.

However, from a purely on-field standpoint, his lengthy absence is a significant loss for Liverpool, which is a testament to how excellent he has been in the first few weeks of the season.

Despite the fact that he was only in the early stages of his Liverpool career, he had already had an impact on the team this season and was swiftly establishing himself as one of Jurgen Klopp’s most important players.

Many expected him to primarily serve as Mohamed Salah’s understudy this season, but he was most effective in a right-sided number eight role.

He only played the final ten minutes of Liverpool’s season opening against Norwich City, but he has started each of the three games since, combining with Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold to help make an already dangerous combination into a dangerous trio.

Of course, Liverpool has plenty of capable stars who can step in for the 18-year-old, like Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, and Thiago Alcantara.

His time on the bench, on the other hand, could open up a window of opportunity for Curtis Jones, another youngster.

The 20-year-old has been a bit of a forgotten man so far this season, having failed to play a single minute of Premier League action, which is surprising given his 34 appearances in all competitions last season, 22 of which were in the starting 11.

The Merseyside-born midfielder impressed in all of his games. He’s not a carbon replica of Elliott, but he’s shown in the past that, like the 18-year-old, he’s a great technician who can work in tight spaces, dribble through the lines, and communicate well with teammates.

Not only that, but he’s also a constant menace in the attacking third, capable of scoring goals – such as his historic FA Cup strike against Everton – while also setting up teammates for shots.

He created 2.82 shots per game, which is quite impressive. “The summary has come to an end.”