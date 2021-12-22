As a man ‘exposes himself in the park,’ girls flee in terror.

After a man allegedly exposed himself indecently at a park, two girls ran in terror.

The incident occurred in Victoria Park, Widnes, between 3.50 and 4.10 p.m. on Wednesday, according to police.

The man is said to have approached the two girls near the park’s pond area, exposed himself, and made an improper remark.

The girls bolted, and the man was last seen on his way to Widnes train station.

The suspect is characterized as a man in his early twenties. He was dressed entirely in black, including a hooded hood and a black face mask.

The investigation into the event is still underway, and officers are asking to anyone who may have observed something suspicious as part of the probe.

“This looks to have been an isolated occurrence,” Chief Inspector Caroline Mullen-Hurst said. “I would like to reassure the local community that we have not received any reports of similar acts and we are doing everything we can to track down the man responsible.”

“Enquiries into the investigation are ongoing, and we’re beefing up patrols in the area, so anyone with concerns should contact us.”

“As part of our investigation, we’re asking anyone who was in the vicinity who believes they may have seen the offender or something that didn’t seem quite right to get in touch with us.”

“The same goes for anyone who believes they know who the offender is or who has dashcam or CCTV evidence from the moment.”

Anyone with information or video that could assist officers with their investigation can phone 101 or go to www.cheshire.police.uk/tua and mention IML 1161248.

Information can also be anonymously reported by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or going to https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously.