As a Liverpool trio leads the way, Mohamed Salah tops two Premier League charts.

Following Saturday’s victory over Southampton at Anfield, Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah presently tops the Premier League’s player stats.

With 11 goals and eight assists so far this season, the Egyptian is the leading goalscorer and assists provider.

He didn’t score in the 4-0 victory over Ralph Hasenhuttl’s team on Saturday, but he did assist Diogo Jota on his second goal of the game.

So far this season, the 29-year-old has gone two games without scoring, failing to strike against both Brighton and West Ham before the international break.

What’s more impressive is the fact that the league’s top three goal scorers are all Liverpool players.

Salah, of course, is in the lead, with seven points, followed by Sadio Mane and Jota.

Jamie Vardy of Leicester City is in second place with seven goals, while Michail Antonio of West Ham is in third place with six.

Salah leads the league in assists with seven, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Manchester United’s Paul Pogba are close behind with six each.

Salah will be hoping to win the Golden Boot for the third time in his Liverpool career when the season ends.

He received the accolade after his first season at Anfield in 2017/18, and again the following season, when he ended tied for top with Mane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in terms of goals.