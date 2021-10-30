As a ‘legendary’ midfielder, Adam Lallana makes a’sad’ Liverpool admission.

It’s the most vivid image from Jurgen Klopp’s debut game in command of Liverpool, back in October 2015.

After running himself into the ground, Adam Lallana was substituted by Joe Allen with nine minutes remaining in the goalless draw at Tottenham Hotspur.

The exhausted midfielder collapsed into Klopp’s arms on the touchline, becoming the first known recipient of the Klopp bearhug, which would become one of many trademarks.

The high-pressing style with which Liverpool were associated during those early years under the present manager had worn Lallana down.

While Brendan Rodgers had brought Lallana to Anfield the previous summer, it was under Klopp that he truly blossomed, quickly assuming the role of ‘the leader of the press’ and becoming a regular in the team that reached the Europa League final in 2015/16 and qualified for the Champions League the following season.

Injuries, on the other hand, limited Lallana to three starts in 2017/18, though he did come off the bench for an hour in the Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid as a replacement for the injured Mohamed Salah.

The following season, he only made 16 appearances, but he earned a European Cup winner’s medal after coming on as a substitute in a 2-0 triumph over Tottenham Hotspur.

In 2019/20, he made 22 appearances for Liverpool, including a late equalizer at Old Trafford – his final goal for the club – and a cameo in the FIFA Club World Cup final win over Flamengo.

However, due to the season’s suspension due to coronavirus, Lallana, who had already decided to join Brighton & Hove Albion on a free transfer in the summer, didn’t play in the closing stages, with a late cameo against Bournemouth at home in March 2020 marking his final game for the Reds.

However, he was named to the bench for the last home game against Chelsea, allowing him to fully participate in the Premier League victory celebrations, although behind closed doors.

“It was a sad way to leave because there was covid and I didn’t get to play a farewell game in front of the supporters at Anfield,” he said “Lallana acknowledges.

“We were champions, but we hoisted the trophy in an unusual way.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”