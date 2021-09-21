As a crucial choice approaches, Naby Keita must take the next step at Liverpool.

We’re without two men in midfield right now, which isn’t ideal, but they have five additional players who can fill in. We’ll have to wait and see what happens with Thiago.

We had high expectations for Naby Keita, but he needs to seize the bull by the horns, especially given his contract position.

Whether he leaves or signs a new contract with Liverpool, he needs to start proving why we paid so much for him.

We’ve seen it in fits and starts, but not on a regular basis. We’ve seen it here and there.

He has excellent footwork. He should be averaging five to ten goals per season. He isn’t the fastest, but his skills are exceptional.

Milner was outstanding against Palace, in my opinion. For his age, he was incredible. He was first in the tackles, first in the sprints, and he had exceptional crossing.

He’s Mr. Dependable and Mr. Versatile. He comes in whenever you need him and performs an excellent job.

It doesn’t go ignored by the fans, and he wants to know how much they love him.

He’s terrific in the locker room, he’s vital to the team, and he was outstanding at the weekend.

It would be fantastic if we could make a cup run to Wembley. We haven’t been there in a long time, but it was our second home. A pleasant trip, whether in the League Cup or the FA Cup.

It’s a difficult tie; there will undoubtedly be rotation, but we have a quality team. They’re a strong team capable of defeating Norwich, depending on how strong they are.

Curtis Jones should be able to launch a claim against Norwich. On Saturday, I thought he came on and did a good job.

He done a lot of great things. With a handful of injuries, he realizes there is a challenge and an opening for the slot in midfield.

We’ve seen what he’s capable of. He is a local youngster who possesses all of the qualities required of a goal-scoring midfielder.

I’m hoping he’ll be able to show us all what he’s got.

A couple, even if it’s off the bench. “The summary has come to an end.”