As a 15-year-old driver tries to avoid police, his car collides with a roundabout.

During a police chase in the early hours of today, a car slammed into a roundabout, resulting in the arrest of a 15-year-old boy.

At around 2.10 a.m. today, officers were parked on Switch Island when they spotted a Seat Leon driving past a red light at the intersection of Dunnings Bridge Road and Broomscroft Road (Friday October 1).

The car then failed to come to a halt and sped away.

The Seat Leon then collided with the roundabout in Netherton at Browns Lane/St Oswalds Lane.

A 15-year-old was apprehended nearby and charged with reckless driving, failing to stop, and driving without a license or insurance.

