As 20 teenagers fight and ‘throw food’ in the street, a mass brawl breaks out.

A huge number of young people gathered in Crosby’s downtown area and began fighting and making a general disturbance.

They gathered outside Mojo’s café and the Birkey pub in Cooks Road yesterday evening (Wednesday).

“There were maybe 30 youngsters, all no older than 15, just causing general trouble,” one eyewitness to the situation wrote on social media. Swearing, yelling, abusing others, tossing takeout food around, and so forth.

“I spoke with the owner in the shop after they all vanished when the cops arrived, and he said it’s getting worse and worse, that the youngsters are going out to cause trouble.

“I’ve lived in Crosby since I was born (27 years), and I’m ashamed of how bad things have gotten. I know it’s difficult to pin them down as parents all of the time, but it’s occurring all of the time now, and our once charming little town needs some form of control and pride.”

“At about 7pm on Wednesday August 18, we got a report of a number of juveniles gathering on Cooks Road, Crosby,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“Youths were fighting and causing a disturbance outside Mojo’s café and the Birkey bar, according to reports.

“Patrols were there, and a group of about 20 young people were dispersed.

“There were no injuries reported.”

Anyone with information about anti-social behavior in their neighborhood can contact police via Twitter at @MerPolCC, Facebook at ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre,’ or by calling 101. If a crime is in progress, dial 999.