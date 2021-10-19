As 130-year-old bridges were replaced, the ferry terminal was modernized.

After large new bridges were erected, one Merseyside ferry port will look completely different when it reopens.

The new passenger linkspan bridges at Seacombe Ferry Terminal in Wirral have been built.

For the past ten months, extensive restoration work has been underway, including the replacement of the terminal’s 130-year-old bridges.

The landing stage has also received extensive repair, with new motorised gangways and updated mooring bollards.

The new north and south linkspan bridges, as well as the rebuilt north and south boom, were placed over the course of four days by a specialised Lara 1 Crane Ship after being hauled up the river by barge from Garston.

After the operation is finished, the landing stage will be able to operate for another 25 years before requiring any major maintenance.

The work is part of a larger commitment to keep Seacombe’s services operational.

The Seacombe Ferry Terminal is currently closed and will be until next spring as construction on the terminal proceeds.

“The installation of two new linkspan bridges marks a major milestone in the Combined Authority’s huge investment at Seacombe Ferry Terminal,” said Cllr Liam Robinson, who is responsible for transport and air quality at the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority.

“We appreciate our loyal Mersey Ferries passengers’ patience while these repairs are being completed, and we hope to welcome them back to Seacombe in the new year.”

“The Mersey Ferries are a vital part of the city region’s cultural identity, and these improvements will ensure that they continue to run from Seacombe for many years to come.”