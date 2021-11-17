‘Arsenal’s not the most popular team,’ Jamie Carragher claims, surprising Mikel Arteta and Liverpool.

Mikel Arteta’s “exciting” Arsenal team has been hailed by Jamie Carragher ahead of their match against Liverpool on Saturday.

The Gunners have lost three games in a row to start the season, with Carragher describing the team’s first defeat to Brentford as “new season, same old story.”

Following their problems in the first month of the season, the north London team has gone 10 games without a loss in all competitions, climbing to fifth place in the table.

Carragher admits that he has been critical of Arsenal in the past, but believes that Arteta’s usage of young players has given fans something to “get behind.”

“Since I’ve entered the world of punditry, I’m probably not the most popular guy among Arsenal fans since they’ve had a very bad run.” On Ian Wright’s Wrighty’s House podcast, he said, “This is the first time I feel almost enthused about [them].”

“Arsenal has something going on right now. It appears that things are coming together.” “I think these players [Arsenal] will need more in the next two or three years to win a league or a Champions League,” Carragher continued, “but might they win a couple of FA Cups or [League] Cups?” I know what Arsenal has done in the past, and you want more – but it could be any team with Ben White joining, and you just think there’s something to cheer for.

“It appears that Arsenal supporters support the team.”

Carragher expects Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool to be “fire” at Anfield this weekend, despite his admiration for Mikel Arteta’s ability to turn around the club’s fortunes.

The Reds have only gained one point in their previous two games, with a draw against Brighton and a loss to West Ham allowing them to fall behind their title rivals.

Carragher, on the other hand, has drawn an interesting parallel between the current Arsenal club and a Liverpool team from his playing days, which benefited from a similar infusion of young players.

“It reminds me a little bit of Gerard Houllier’s time at Liverpool, when he got rid of Incey, Phil Babb, [Jason] McAteer, and Robbie Fowler.” He said, “That kind of Roy Evans period.”

