Arsenal’s bizarre Atletico Madrid strategy backfired as Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool saw through it.

I think Liverpool didn’t really get into the game against Arsenal at the start, and nothing really happened.

Mikel Arteta was shouting at the referee every time Liverpool made a serious challenge, which I saw at the time.

Every time Liverpool made a challenge, Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were in the referee’s ear.

In many ways, it was similar to what Atletico Madrid did in the Champions League when they came to Anfield, perhaps not as extreme, but still attempting to work on Liverpool.

Arsenal never does anything like this, so I thought it was unusual.

By reacting the way he did, Arteta demonstrated his carelessness in a variety of ways. He’s played for Everton and knows what it’s like to live in Liverpool.

He energised the audience, and it was all we needed in the next minute. We scored the goal and there was no way back; it was simply a matter of how many more we could score.

It wasn’t the first time Arteta had objected to a Liverpool challenge; he had done so two or three times before, as Jurgen Klopp had witnessed.

It was strange because there was no damage in the trials.

It reminded Klopp of Diego Simeone’s antics, which is why he responded the way he did, especially when Sadio Mane was involved.

Teams appear to be attempting to earmark him in order to get him booked or even sent off, which is awful.

Last year, Sadio Mane went off the boil, but he’s slowly regaining his form. He knows he’s capable of more.

He scored a fantastic header against Arsenal and set up a fantastic goal for Mohamed Salah, but we’ve all seen him in greater form and all that counts is that he improves.

He’s scoring goals, creating goals, and he appears to be a lot more effective today.

Takumi Minamino’s goals per game ratio isn’t awful, and he was particularly impressive against Arsenal.

He’s been with Liverpool for nearly two years after joining from Red Bull Salzburg, but he hasn’t seen much action.

He’s had a few more this year, and there will be many more in the future. I believe he will play against Porto in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

He requires more.