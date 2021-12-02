Arsenal scores a weird goal against Manchester United, shocking Liverpool fans.

Manchester United went behind against Arsenal in the Premier League after an odd Emile Smith-Rowe goal.

Mikel Arteta’s side took the lead under dubious circumstances in the 13th minute of tonight’s match at Old Trafford, when the Gunners’ midfielder struck a shot from outside the area into the bottom left corner of the goal with David de Gea hurt on the floor.

The incident occurred after Arsenal delivered a corner kick into United’s penalty area, resulting in the Spanish goalkeeper colliding with Fred and failing to get back up to defend the set-piece.

United were only able to clear the ball as far as Smith-Rowe, whose half-volley sailed past De Gea and provoked home side complaints.

Because referee Martin Atkinson did not blow his whistle before Smith-Rowe made contact with the ball, the goal was allowed to stand because the Arsenal teenager had no right not to take the shot.

The goal would not have stood if Atkinson had blown his whistle before the ball reached the Croydon-born midfielder’s feet.

The United players were unhappy with the decision and adamant that the goal should not have stood after a VAR probe revealed that Arteta’s side had committed no wrongdoing.

When Liverpool fans and media experts reacted to the goal on social media, they were quick to find the lighter side of this game-changing goal:

@em sandy: @em sandy: @em sandy “The most insane objective. Emile Smith Rowe is actually giggling.” “That’s the most Man Utd goal to concede,” says @timdsewell. “Hahaha that could be the greatest goal ever scored,” says @jtomoLFC. At halftime, the score was 1-1, with Fred producing an assist for Paul Pogba to tie the game.