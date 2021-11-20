Arsenal issues a ‘confident’ warning to Liverpool after identifying a’most crucial’ player.

Nuno Tavares, an Arsenal defender, has issued a warning to Liverpool ahead of their Premier League match later today.

This evening, the Reds host the Gunners at Anfield in their first match following the November international break.

Jurgen Klopp’s team will be trying to bounce back after losing to West Ham just before the two-week break, leaving them in fourth place in the table.

Arsenal, on the other hand, is on a three-game winning streak in the league, which has helped them rise to fifth place, just two points behind Liverpool.

Since joining Arsenal from Benfica in the summer, Tavares has appeared seven times in the Premier League for the Gunners.

Michael Edwards’ succession is predicted by Jurgen Klopp.

‘What I despised the most’ – Jurgen Klopp admits to Liverpool’s defensive shortcomings.

And the 21-year-old believes he and Arsenal can win at Anfield on Saturday, a feat they haven’t accomplished since 2012.

“We are confident about going to Anfield and winning the game, whether or not we keep a clean sheet,” Tavares told Sky Sports.

“We want to win the game and grab the three points more than a clean sheet.”

“Arsenal is a big club with big players,” says the player. We are accustomed to winning games. We want to be at the top of the list.

“I’m not sure why people are so taken aback. People must understand that we are Arsenal and that we must win games in order to achieve our goals.” Tavares went on to laud fellow summer arrival Aaron Ramsdale, who joined from Sheffield United for £30 million.

The former Benfica defender believes that England’s goalkeeper is the “most essential” player in their defense after receiving a lot of acclaim recently.

When asked about Ramsdale, Tavares remarked, “He’s been the most essential person in the defensive unit because he’s helped us so much.”

“He’s always talking, assisting me in maintaining the position I require.”

“He’s really strong, and he’s always there when we can’t save something.” We are incredibly proud of him.

“The entire team enjoys defending.”

“With every ball, we’re aggressive, and we don’t like giving up goals.” That is the key to effective defense.”