Arsenal has received a huge injury boost before of their match against Liverpool.

In the midst of various injury concerns, Mikel Arteta has been given a boost over Pierre-Emerick Aubaemyang’s fitness ahead of Arsenal’s match against Liverpool this weekend.

Following their setback to West Ham United prior to the international break, Liverpool are seeking to bounce back in the Premier League with a win, and Aubameyang had been ruled out of the encounter at Anfield.

On Friday night, the Gabonese forward was stretchered off against Libya with a calf strain, which was deemed to be minor.

However, Aubameyang was absent from his country’s next World Cup qualifier against Egypt on Tuesday night, with one of his teammates claiming that his absence was due to injury, raising questions over his availability against Liverpool.

However, Goal’s Arsenal journalist Charles Watts has claimed that the 32-year-old striker has returned to training as planned.

He wrote on Twitter: “Aubameyang is back in training in London Colney today, as usual. Gabon had arranged for his early return from international service. There was no such thing as an injury. For Saturday, he’ll be OK.” Aubameyang has been in excellent form for Arsenal recently, netting four goals in his previous eight games to help the Gunners climb to fifth place in the Premier League rankings.

Arteta’s side would climb above Liverpool into fourth place with a win at Anfield on Saturday.

Folarin Balogun, another Arsenal forward who has been linked with a move to Liverpool, was substituted off for England U21s on Tuesday.

Another Arsenal player, Sead Kolasinac, had an injury during the international break, while Arteta has already stated that he is monitoring Thomas Partey’s rehabilitation ‘day by day.’

Lee Carsley, a former Everton teammate who is now the England U21s coach, explained why Balogun was replaced and stated that the striker could be available for the weekend.

“He was struggling in the first half with stomach problems, so we took him off,” he explained.

“He’s not hurt; he just had a stomach virus,” says the narrator.