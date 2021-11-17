Arsenal has been advised they can reveal FSG’s transfer choice against Liverpool if they use the phrase “I called this.”

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has slammed Liverpool for failing to strengthen in the summer transfer window, predicting that Jurgen Klopp’s side will miss out on the Premier League title.

A number of supporters were anxious when a successor for Gini Wijnaldum was not found, despite the fact that teenagers Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott were seen as two players capable of filling the position.

Klopp’s midfield injuries are starting to mount, and he will be without the aforementioned duo as well as Naby Keita this weekend.

Due to Liverpool’s deteriorating injury issue, Agbonlahor feels Mikel Arteta’s team can now be regarded ‘favourites’ to win the Premier League match against Arsenal on Saturday.

The ex-Villa striker told Football Insider, “I called this at the start of the season.”

“I predicted that Liverpool would not win the Premier League this season due to a lack of squad depth, and I was correct.

“If you look at this Liverpool team with those injuries from the weekend, Arsenal should suddenly be favorites and seeking to capitalize.”

“A number of significant players could be absent.” “I don’t think Liverpool recruited enough depth to their squad over the summer,” Agbonlahor remarked.

“For Liverpool, it will be a difficult game. Arsenal has a chance to win against them. For them, this is a test. On the basis of those injuries, let’s see where they are versus Liverpool.” Divock Origi, Jordan Henderson, and Sadio Mane have all had injury concerns during the current international break, but the Reds’ trio has subsequently received positive updates on their fitness.

Meanwhile, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was a doubt for Arsenal’s trip to Anfield on Saturday after he did not participate in Gabon’s World Cup qualifier against Egypt Friday night.

The incident was pre-planned, and the 32-year-old is now fit to face Liverpool.