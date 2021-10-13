Around’super mom’ at school gate, ‘rumpy’ woman ‘feels like trash.’

When she meets a “super mum” at the school gates, a “frumpy” mother says she feels “like garbage.”

The woman turned to Mumsnet’s renowned Am I Being Unreasonable [AIBU] forum for guidance, wondering if she’s being unreasonable in her poor self-esteem whenever she sees the “perfect” mother.

“(AIBU)…to feel like garbage around this person?” she wrote in her post. She wrote: “Every day at the school gates, there’s another mother who always looks wonderful, her hair impeccable, her make-up flawless, and she’s always laughing and joking. Every time I see her, I feel a little worse about myself.

“I’ve chatted with her a couple of times and she appears to be a normal human being, but I think I’ve elevated her in my mind. She’s now known as The Super Mum. She has her own company and always looks stunning. I stagger to the school gates, as if I’ve just gotten out of a suitcase for the rest of my life.” The mother went on to remark that she “hates herself” in the presence of the ostensibly “great mum.”

She continued, ” “I’ve allowed my grey hairs grow out over lockdown (so much work and care coloring it!) and my glasses make me look frumpy. She certainly looks great in glasses and has swishy, swishy, swishy, swishy, swishy, swishy, swishy, swishy, AIBU to despise myself in front of her?!” The mum’s message drew a flood of replies from other Mumsnet members.

One person responded, " "Yes, indeed. You're not better than everyone else, but nobody is better than you, as my grandmother used to say." Another person stated: "You have no idea what her personal life is like. She could have the best life, or she could have the worst life ever, and she's just amazing at putting up a show. People tell me I look great, and I'm laughing and confident….if they saw how difficult it is for me to get out of bed, let alone shower and brush my hair, they would think differently, but I don't want people to see that; only my closest friends know how difficult life can be."