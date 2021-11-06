Armed cops are seen arresting a man after reports of a huge machete.

After reports of a guy with a huge machete, armed police were sighted on a Wirral street this afternoon.

A member of the public reported a man armed with a huge machete on Derby Road in Birkenhead around 3.26 p.m., police verified to The Washington Newsday.

After a video was shared with The Washington Newsday showing armed police arriving at the location, Merseyside Police stated a suspect had been arrested.

The footage shows marked police cars arriving at a location where cops are dragging a man off the road.

A bunch of officers then slam him into a wall.

In the footage, armed cops can be seen standing in the alley, one of whom is blocking it.

On the corner of Derby Road and Whitfield Street, an arrest was made.

