Arlene Phillips of I’m a Celebrity describes what happened during Storm Arwen on GMB.

Dame Arlene Phillips has revealed everything that happened on I’m a Celebrity during Storm Arwen to the Good Morning hosts.

She was the first celebrity to be voted off the popular ITV show this year’s series, and she spoke to GMB about her experience.

I’m a famous person… As a heavy storm pummeled the set, Get Me Out of Here was pulled off the air for three nights last week. The celebrity participants were evacuated from the castle and sent to a secure location.

ITV’s Celebrity Idol After celebrities’ confessions, the internet was filled with condemnation. Viewers of the show speculated about the stars’ regulations during their time away from the camp, with many believing they were treated to far more luxurious conditions than those depicted on film.

Some viewers saw that candidates’ hair had been styled, while Frankie Bridge admitted to sneaking some sweets and Danny Miller insisted on sticking to his rice and bean diet.

“So what was it actually like in there?” Susanna Reid, the host, questioned Arlene.

She responded, ” “It’s extremely difficult in there; I had prepared myself, but it’s actually more difficult than you think. It’s bitterly cold and exhausting.

“There are so many duties to do that everyone in the camp has to make the fire, go on poo patrol, and empty the privy.

“There are no fantastic places to bathe or get clean, but it’s a once-in-a-lifetime trip.”

Martin Lewis, who was a guest host on today’s episode, got down to business by asking, “May I ask, what occurred in the Storm?”

“Did you get your phone back?” Susanna inquired.

Arlene responded, ” “I’m very sure we didn’t receive our phone back. And Netflix was the only thing we could watch.

“There has been no news, no touch with family, nothing.”

She said, ” “We spent a day in the castle, unsure of where we were headed or what would happen, before being placed in isolation.

“We each had our own house, and there was food ready for us. We were completely alone. It turned out to be a blessing in disguise for me.”